Jennifer Lopez Looks Chic During Her Summer Getaway in Italy – See Her Outfits!

The actress recently celebrated her 54th birthday in July

Mega

Jennifer Lopez makes every occasion an opportunity to rock a good outfit.

The actress was recently spotted enjoying a day of shopping on the Italian island of Capri dressed in a sexy triangle bikini top paired with white jeans that had colorful, floral accents on their bottom.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table as She Celebrates Turning 54: 'Birthday Mood … All Month!'

Lopez kept comfortable by pairing the look that showcased her toned abdomen with a light summer cardigan and crochet tote bag.

BACKGRID

She also wore a black fedora and oversized sunglasses. To round off the outfit, she wore a pair of classic gold hoop earrings.

Lopez, who celebrated her 54th birthday in July, treated herself to some authentic Italian cuisine as she was spotted arriving at Lo Scoglio in Nerano, a village on the Amalfi Coast, during her travels.



BACKGRID

Lopez switched up her outfit for the experience by wearing a floral A-line dress paired with white sunglasses. The “Dance Again” singer documented her experience in an Instagram post alongside the caption, "Spaghetti ravioli 🍝 🇮🇹."

Related: Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs in a Look That'd Make Jenny From the Block Proud

MEGA

The video showcased the actress enjoying every bit of her pasta as she held her hair back and smiled at the camera. Makeup artist, Ash K Holm, commented on the post, "Hope your having the best summer ever !! ❤️❤️ drinking delola’s all summer long 🍹." Music executive Tommy Mottola wrote, "Damn!!👍🏼❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at how she glammed up for the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film The Mother, when she shared that she often finds inspiration for her makeup from the events she is attending.

Story continues

"I wanted to keep the makeup feeling sexy [and] sultry with a subtle edge when it came to the eye makeup to tie in with the character," she said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.