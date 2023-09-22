Jennifer Lopez Re-Lists Her NYC Penthouse for $25 Million After Price Cut

The singer first listed her Manhattan duplex for $27 million in October 2017, PEOPLE previously reported

Jennifer Lopez is seeking a buyer for her luxurious New York City penthouse once again.

The “On The Floor” singer, 54, first listed her Manhattan abode for $27 million in October 2017, PEOPLE previously reported. Since then, the price was cut down to $25 million in March 2019 before Lopez removed it from the market altogether in October 2021, according to Zillow. The property also briefly hit the market for five days in December 2022 records show.

In September, the Maid in Manhattan actress listed her spacious home that overlooks Madison Square Park once more for just under $25 million. The 9,500-square-foot property is located in a historic 1924 mansion and features four bedrooms and seven full bathrooms.

Indoor/outdoor living is also a highlight thanks to the property’s four private terraces that feature unobstructed views of the New York City skyline — including the famous Flatiron Building.

Chris Pomeroy and Richard Orenstein of Brown Harris Stevens currently hold the listing.

Inside the stunning duplex, the sleek kitchen features a large center island equipped with marble countertops and a seating area on one side. Endless white cabinetry offers plenty of storage space.

The kitchen opens directly into a separate dining area with windows lining the walls. A long bench built into the opposite wall creates added seating for entertaining guests.

Just down the hall lies the extensive living room with access to one of the terraces through multiple french doors.

Potential buyers can take the grand marble staircase up to the primary bedroom. The space leads out to two separate outdoor areas with greenery and seating.

In addition to two bathrooms — one equipped with a deep soaking tub — the primary bedroom also has a separate dressing room attached to it.

The cozy media room offers a place for residents to unwind with a relaxing movie night.

In June 2023, Lopez and her new husband Ben Affleck reportedly purchased a $60 million home in Beverly Hills after an extensive house hunt, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The massive property features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. Outside, there's a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities.



