Jennifer Lopez Likes Throwback Photo of a Buff Ben Affleck on Set of His Film The Town

Jennifer Lopez is showing she's always been a fan of her beau Ben Affleck!

The actress liked a photo of Affleck, 48, from the set of his 2010 heist film The Town, which he directed and starred in.

While Lopez did not leave a comment on the photo, which showed Affleck wearing a T-shirt with the words "Believe in Boston," those following the fan account @lopezaffleck quickly noticed the star's like.

"Jennifer Lopez liked this picture!" one user noted in the comment section, adding a mindblown-faced emoji.

Another user wrote, "Jennifer liked" alongside a heart emoji, while a different person commented, "Jenn [sic] liked this omg omg."

On Sunday, Affleck was spotted with two of his three children, 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and his 9-year-old son Samuel, as well as Lopez's 13-year-old daughter Emme at Universal CityWalk in Universal City, California, in photos obtained by Page Six.

The group was photographed munching on bags of Wetzel Pretzels. Affleck wore a Boston Bruins hockey shirt, brown pants, sneakers and a face mask. The kids also looked casual with Emme sporting bright blue-colored hair.

Affleck's oldest daughter, Violet, 15, as well as Lopez's son, Max, 13, and the singer herself were not present for the outing.

Last week, the couple returned to Los Angeles after taking some time off together in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July weekend.

"They had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons. It was very relaxing and fun for everyone," a source told PEOPLE.

The source added, "Ben is bonding with Jennifer's kids" 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"They were with family and friends and had several activities planned, including beach outings, boating and a BBQ," a second source told PEOPLE.

The insider added that "their relationship is very strong," and Lopez "is beyond happy" with Affleck.