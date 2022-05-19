Jennifer Lopez Laughs, Cries, and Dances in the Trailer for New Documentary Halftime

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans an intimate look at her life.

In a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime, the 52-year-old Hustlers star's life is at center stage, from her 2020 halftime show to her relationship with Ben Affleck.

Viewers get an inside look at Lopez's decades-long career in the industry, and the down-to-earth nature, work ethic, and love for her family that gave the icon her longevity.

The film will premiere on June 8 to open the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival before it becomes available for streaming on Netflix on June 14.

"Halftime serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose," the festival shared in a news release in April.

In the trailer, Lopez opens up about the judgment she received from the public and the media early on in her career, being called names from "diva" to "serial bride."

"I really believed what they said," Lopez said of the media frenzy.

Looking back on the fight to be taken seriously, Lopez revealed she struggled with self-confidence.

"It was hard. I just had very low self-esteem," the Marry Me star explained. "I had to really figure out who I was, and believe in that, and not believe anything else."

Affleck, who was also interviewed for the film, recalled checking in on Lopez during the height when she was struggling with media attention and criticism.

"I said to her once, 'Doesn't this bother you?' And she said 'I expected this,'" Affleck shared.

In one clip, Lopez fights back against a member of her team over the phone in what appears to be a conversation ahead of her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show with Shakira.

"I'm trying to give you something with substance," the actress exclaims. "I want something real."

Although the film deals with some of the harder moments in Lopez's career, it also highlights her greatest achievements, from the critical acclaim for her film Hustlers to tender moments with her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

"I do this, not for an award," Lopez explains of her career in the trailer. "No, I do this to connect with people and make them feel things, because I want to feel something."