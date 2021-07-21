Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Perfect Floral Maxidress

Jennifer Lopez has truly mastered every quadrant of celebrity fashion, including what is arguably the most challenging: the parking garage SUV exit outfit.

The icon was spotted leaving a vehicle in L.A. on Tuesday (with the help of an indispensable door-holder, of course), one of her signature bedazzled tumblers in her left hand and a small beige Atelier Valentino tote with red beading in her right.

And though her accessory game was (as always) on-point, it was her maxidress that caught our attention. The multi-hyphenate stepped out in a breezy long-sleeved chiffon Valentino piece with a pink floral print. Lopez paired the dress with white platform sandals, her go-to tinted aviator sunglasses, and a sleek ponytail.

An accessory noticeably absent from the look? Ben Affleck — but I wouldn't bring it up … Lopez's Tuesday appearance on the Today Show took an uncomfortable turn when host Hoda Kotb mentioned how happy the performer looks when she's out with the actor. Ever the professional, Lopez ignored the comment completely and continued to promote her new single.