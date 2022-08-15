Jennifer Lopez Just Stepped Out in Summer's Most Divisive Shorts

Jennifer Lopez Bike Shorts

Getty

When it comes to bike shorts, people typically fall into one of two camps: those who love them and incorporate the clingy shorts into their everyday wardrobe, and those who wouldn't be caught dead in them — at least, not anywhere outside of the gym. I, for one, have always been a member of the latter group, but Jennifer Lopez's latest look might've just convinced me to the other side.

On Sunday afternoon, J.Lo stepped out for a leisure day of shopping in New York City with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck, 16, and for the occasion, she styled a pair of gray spandex shorts in the most elegant way.

Teaming her cycling shorts with a breezy yet crisp white shirt, Lopez accessorized with matching chunky sneakers, a Gucci crossbody bag, and her signature aviator sunglasses. She pulled her caramel hair back into a loose bun with a middle part and wore minimal makeup for the daytime outing.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Was Reportedly Upset Over the Paparazzi Attention on His Honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

The Affleck-Lopez clan is currently in the Big Apple for Ben's 50th birthday. The trip comes weeks after the couple traveled to Paris for their highly-publicized honeymoon, which reportedly left Ben upset. "Ben was a little freaked out in Paris," a source previously shared with Page Six, adding that while he's used to having photos snapped of them, "this was a whole new level — an almost Princess Diana level."

"Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami," the insider continued. "Jen's made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off."