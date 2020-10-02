Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Rockstar Abs On Instagram

From Good Housekeeping

Jennifer Lopez, 51, just showed off her toned abs and new extensions on Instagram.

The Marry Me star is known for having an intense core workout, per her trainer.

J.Lo has "crazy discipline" when it comes to exercise, according to another trainer.

Jennifer Lopez always mixes up her hair (because, J.Lo), but she’s been largely wearing it naturally curly these days. Her mane looks gorge when it's all tousled ringlets, but now, the 51-year-old singer, dancer, and actress is shaking it up in a big way.

J.Lo shared a new pic on Instagram of herself with new extensions, and her hair is loooong. Like, down to her butt long. "Back to basics ✨🤍💙," she wrote in the caption.

The Hustlers star's hair looks epic, but it’s kind of hard to miss the fact that her abs also look amazing in her cut-off top.

"God is a woman & her name is JLO!!!!!! #BowDown 😍🔥👑," one fan wrote in the comments. "How?! Just how?!," someone else said.

J.Lo has made it clear that she works out on the reg, but she clearly doesn’t mess around when it comes to her abs. Her trainer, Dodd Romero, previously shared the Marry Me actress's abs workout with O, the Oprah Magazine and, OMG, it’s intense.

According to Romero, J.Lo’s typical abs workout starts with a set of 50 hanging ab raises, 50 rope crunches, and 50 incline sit ups with a 45-pound plate. But that’s just the beginning. She follows that up with another round, but with 35 reps instead of 50, and then another round, but with 21 reps.

Also, J.Lo doesn’t phone it in during a sweat sesh. One of her trainers, David Kirsch, told People in 2017 that while J.Lo is "genetically blessed," she also has a ton of energy. "She’s very connected to her body, and she’s got crazy discipline," he said.

Yeah, it shows.

