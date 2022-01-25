Jennifer Lopez Just Rocked One Of The Biggest Hairstyle Trends Of The Season

Photo credit: Jennifer Lopez/@jlo

Jennifer Lopez is a straight up beauty Queen. Alongside some incredible makeup moments (who could forgot the glamorous bridal make-up she wore for the American Music Awards??), she constantly serves epic hair looks.



The singer kicked off the new year by cementing mermaid waves as one of the major hairstyles of 2022, before sporting sleek 70s-inspired curtain bangs and even the perfect casual ponytail.

Now, J-Lo has rocked yet another big hairstyle of the year – and she looked incredible.

Posting a series of pictures on Instagram, J-Lo’s hair has been scraped back into a bun that sits on the back of her head. To give it a trendy twist, celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons gave her a middle parting.

From Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner, we’ve been seeing updos with a middle parting cropping up everywhere nowadays – just look at Kourtney’s middle-parted mini bun from last week.

When creating an updo, it’s always easier to brush the hair back completely – but styling one with a middle parting and managing to avoid any bumps is a bit more difficult. Plus, it gives the hairstyle a sleek, more polished look.

To give J-Lo’s hair a softer finish, Andrew also teased out strands of hair near her ears to frame her face.

To finish the look, the singer wore a gorgeous lavender top with a super wide V-neck, layers upon layers of necklaces and some bracelets and rings to match.

Understandably, the post was flooded with comments, all mentioning just how incredible J-Lo looks.

Katy Perry wrote: 'This is my FAV look ever! ❤️❤️❤️'

While Khloe Kardashian simply commented: '💜💜💜💜💜💜'

Another day, another J-Lo slay…

