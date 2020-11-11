Jennifer Lopez just revisited the '90s with poker-straight hair and a metallic leotard

From Cosmopolitan

Remember Jennifer Lopez circa the '90s, when she wore her hair mostly straight and long and called herself Jenny From The Block? Us neither, because for the last month, it's been nothing but The Shag.

dishevelled waves have been her vibe recently, and to be honest, we've bloody loved it. There was the time she got Rapunzel-length hair extensions, then mussed up the texture even more and resembled a '90s aerobics instructor. Not forgetting the curly faux-hawk we're still swooning over from the weekend (think Frankie From The Saturdays meets 1980s Madonna vibes - we're into it).

Her stories have been so curl-themed this month, we'd kind of forgotten what she looks like with straight hair... until she posted a still from her upcoming film Marry Me, and we legit didn't recognise her.

The romantic comedy was due to be released in February, but Universal decided to push it back to May amid the ongoing pandemic. In it, JLo plays a pop star who accepts a marriage proposal from a fan (sold), and she made a change-the-date announcement on her Instagram Stories alongside a still from the film.

In the picture, JLo can be seen throwing some shapes in the middle of backing dancers, and the styling made us think we'd gone back in time for a moment. Her usually long, tumbling, honey-highlighted locks were super-straight and chin-length, and we are digging out the straighteners as we speak...

We have no idea if her on-screen character switches her hair up as much as JLo does in real life, or if the crop remains throughout, but if she dons a bandana and a frosted lip at any point we're losing our s**t (in a good way).

