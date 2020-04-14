Jennifer Lopez Just Reunited With Ex-Boyfriend Diddy On Instagram

Photo credit: KMazur - Getty Images

Despite everyone quarantining in their own homes at the moment, this time of social distancing is also, evidently bringing people together.

Even famous exes, it seems.

Over the weekend, rapper Diddy was live on Instagram for a live dance-a-thon to raise money for healthcare workers in the US fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 50-year-old and his children were joined by a host of famous friends for the dance-a-thon, such as Drake, Cardi B and Offset, Cara Delevingne and... Jennifer Lopez.

Fans were extremely excited when JLo appeared on the Instagram Live as the 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' singer famously dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001. Indeed, it was with Diddy that Lopez attended the 2000 Grammy Awards when she wore the iconic plunging, printed Versace dress that launched Google Images and a comeback moment at Milan Fashion Week.

Photo credit: KMazur - Getty Images

Lopez joined the call from her home in Miami and was seen dancing to Puerto Rican artist Elvis Crespo's 'Suavemente' along with Diddy on the split screen.

At one point, Lopez even commented on Diddy's moves, saying: 'I probably taught you that!'

I always laugh when I see someone say “my heart is so full” ... but after seeing Diddy and Jennifer Lopez together again, I get it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vDlt2qm5VT — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) April 12, 2020

Demonstrating further that there was no animosity between the former flames, they were even joined by Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez - who was revealed to be a huge fan of the rapper, especially in the early days of his career.

'Puffy, you have to know this,' Lopez told him, motioning to her partner. 'This guy right here is the biggest fan from the Bad Boy era. You and Mase are his heroes. It's like any thing we do, every party we do it's like, "Put on Puffy and Mase."'

.@Diddy gives a special performance for @JLo and @AROD after Lopez confesses that Rodriguez is a super-fan. pic.twitter.com/fXAqcB5WVj — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 12, 2020

'I appreciate the love, A-Rod,' Diddy replied to the former Yankees baseball player before they all got up and danced together again.

Lopez and Diddy have remained on good terms ever since their break-up in the early noughties. They were last pictured together when the rapper and producer attended the finale of Lopez's Vegas residency show in 2018, where they were photographed hugging and catching up.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller - Getty Images





