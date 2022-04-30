Jennifer Lopez Just Put a Literal Twist on the Mom Jean

Jennifer Lopez Crisscross Jeans

Splash

It goes without saying, but we'll say it anyway: Jennifer Lopez isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom. And in case you had any doubts, look no further than her latest outfit for irrefutable proof.

On Friday, J.Lo attended her 14-year-old daughter Emme's baseball game wearing your typical suburban mom uniform, but with a stylish twist. Dressed decidedly more casual than usual, Lopez teamed her cropped white T-shirt with the most chaotic pair of jeans. The light-wash, baggy denim featured a crisscross waistband with asymmetrical fastenings, as well as frayed hems that were cuffed above her ankles. She added more cool upgrades to her look, including white low-top sneakers, her signature gold hoops, and oversized round-framed sunglasses.

As for her glam, it was also kept simple. J.Lo's hair worn up in a a messy ponytail with two face-framing sections on each side, and she put on little-to-no makeup with the exception of a nude glossy lip.

This is the second time this week that J.Lo has made a questionable denim trend look chic. On Wednesday, the singer was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills and made a case for pleated jeans in a pair of slouchy pants that featured several folds around the waistband. She topped off her outfit with a floral top, a pastel pink Valentino handbag, and beige stiletto sandals.