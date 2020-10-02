Jennifer Lopez just got Rapunzel length hair extensions

From Cosmopolitan

Chris Appleton needs to take a day off because he has been serving us look after look these past few months.

Although with clients like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, that's not possible and to be honest, I'm glad he hasn't booked any annual leave because if he stopped doing hair what would I even have to write about?

From her '90s bombshell blowdry, to her wavy beach bob, the pair have been on a mission to ensure we don't recognise Jlo on a day-to-day basis.

I mean hey, we all need something to look forward to in these times and if my reason for waking up is to see what hairstyle Jen is rocking, then so be it.

So imagine my joy this morning, when I woke up to see the dream team had done it again.

While my hair will be stuck at mid-length until I get some vitamin D next summer, Jlo has had quite the growth spurt overnight and now has thigh-length locks.

Yeah, you read that right

With her new extensions styled in some serious cool girl waves, I don't think I've ever been so tempted to take a hair gummy.

Not to mention the colour. Is that not the perfect shade of honey blonde that you've always wanted but somehow never got. Get me some face-framing highlights asap.

Although, seeing as I get annoyed when my hair gets caught in my bag strap, I don't know how I'd cope with my hair getting caught in a chair every time I sit down.

Swings and roundabouts, hey.

