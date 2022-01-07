Jennifer Lopez just got a new haircut and she looks incredible

Photo credit: Jennifer Lopez

Take a look through Jennifer Lopez’s hairstyles of the past and you’ll quickly realise, there’s no look she can’t pull off.

We’ve had incredible glam Barbie hair, a look that racked up over a casual 3.1 million likes. Then there was an epic crown hairstyle in Venice that was fit for royalty. Even without her glam squad, J-Lo looks incredible – just look at the time she ditched her hair extensions and embraced her natural curls. Stun-ning.

Going into the New Year, the singer has already made a hair statement by cementing mermaid waves as one of the hairstyles of 2022. But she isn’t stopping there.

J-Lo has gone and got a haircut, opting for sleek 70s-inspired curtain bangs. Posting a video on Instagram of herself in a car enjoying the remix to her latest hit On My Way, Jenny is rocking her signature caramel balayage hair with long curtain bangs that frame her face.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Jennifer has had curtain bangs. She had subtle curtain bangs cut back in September but recent Insta posts show that those (obviously) grew out over time.

I mean, if you find a hairstyle that you like and suits you, you’ll keep going back to it, right? Now to see how she styles it during the next few months…

