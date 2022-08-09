Jennifer Lopez Just Brought Back a Major Quarantine Trend

Jennifer Lopez Tie-Dye Sweatsuit Walking in Los Angeles August 2022

Getty Images

During the COVID-19 quarantine days, the world resorted to new hobbies to pass the time, like baking banana bread and learning to knit. Another activity that became wildly popular, and in turn, influenced fashion? Tie-dye. And since we weren't leaving the house, the biggest fad of 2020 was coordinating sweats and graphic T-shirts. Well, on Monday, Jennifer Lopez broke out her tie-dye sweatsuit again, giving the trend legs in a (sort of) post-COVID world.

The multi-hyphenate was spotted heading to rehearsal at a dance studio in Los Angeles wearing a vibrant joggers-and-hoodie set in yellow, orange, pink, violet, blue, and green. She paired the colorful outfit with coordinating white Nike sneakers complete with neon pink and lime green Swooshes. She accessorized with red, oversized sunglasses (a J.Lo staple), silver hoop earrings, and a teal-colored Birkin bag, and her hair was slicked back into a neat bun.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Elevated the LBD With a Sexy Ab-Baring Cutout

The singer and actress is back to work following an extended honeymoon and birthday trip abroad. Jennifer and her new husband Ben Affleck, along with their children, jetted off to Paris and Capri following a surprise Las Vegas wedding. While the couple's dreamy European excursion has come to an end, the two still have their formal nuptials to look forward to. A source previously told People that they "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends."

"Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben," the insider added. "She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect."