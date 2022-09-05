Jennifer Lopez’s honey blonde balayage and XL extensions are hair goals

In case you (somehow) completely missed it, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married. The big day took place at Ben’s home in Georgia on 20 August and since then, J-Lo has been sharing all the details from the special occasion with her fans.

On the actual wedding day, Jen’s hair looked like it was swept up into a soft updo, but her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton actually created a half-up hairdo with her locks hidden in her bridal veil. For the evening, the singer then opted to wear her hair completely up in a knotted bun – perfect for all that celebratory dancing, right?

But now, Jen’s glam squad has shared pictures from another event in her wedding week: her rehearsal dinner. The singer first shared a small glimpse of the event in her newsletter On The JLo, which dropped at the end of last week – but we couldn’t really get a clear look at her hair and makeup in the small pics.

Thankfully, Chris and Jen’s makeup artist Mary Philips have shared pictures on Instagram that give a closer look at the incredible glam moment. For her hair, Chris styled Jen’s locks with a middle-parting and effortless loose waves. She’s rocking her signature honey blonde highlights and the front sections of her hair swoop inwards to create curtain bangs.

But that’s not all. Extension expert Violet Teriti was on hand to add in some subtle extensions that added length and body to the look. We think it’s fair to say that both Chris and Violet absolutely nailed this hair look:

For makeup, Mary complimented the tones in Jen’s hair and the hints of pink in her Ralph Lauren dress. She gave her a beautiful monochrome look, taking shades of soft pink across her eyes, cheeks and lips.

In her newsletter, Jen wrote: “Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age. We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense.”

She also added: “Being able to love someone so that you want to be better for them and make them happy, because giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it, is true sublime adult love.”

Oh, my heart. Congratulations again to the happy couple!

