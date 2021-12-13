Jennifer Lopez Had a Cinderella Moment on the Red Carpet

To some, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance is the stuff of fairy tales. And for their latest outing, J.Lo played to this narrative and had a full-on Disney princess moment while walking the red carpet with her prince.

On Sunday, Lopez attended the Hollywood premiere of Affleck's new movie The Tender Bar, and for the occasion, she wore a plunging pale blue Elie Saab gown that gave off major Cinderella vibes. The dress featured a matching belt that cinched her midsection, and from the waist down, the gown was completely sheer. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings, a diamond tennis bracelet, and a white boxy clutch. As for her glass slippers, J.Lo opted for a pair of silver heels.

Jennifer Lopez

She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style and paired a smoky eye with nude glossy lips.

Meanwhile, Ben (aka Prince Charming) kept it classic in a three-piece pinstripe suit underneath a black wool coat.

Ahead of the premiere, J.Lo seemingly had a relatively low-key weekend at home with her family's new cat, Hendrix. On Saturday, she introduced the cute kitten to her followers on Twitter with a video of him sitting by the Christmas tree in her lavishly-decorated living room. "Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! 🐈‍⬛ 🎄," she captioned the clip set to the apt tune of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."