Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani Are Both Wearing Cozy Plaid Outerwear This Fall — Shop Similar Styles for Less

One glance at Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani this week, and it's clear that plaid is pulling rank as one of this season's hottest trends. The classic pattern can be interpreted in several ways depending on your personal style, and best of all there's a cool variation (coats, shirts, and shackets, for starters) that works on everyone. FYI, if the term 'shacket' is new to you, it's basically an oversized button-down shirt worn casually as outerwear, and deemed one of fall's must-haves.

We're in love with J.Lo's layered look that mixes a standout plaid coat with a coordinating floor-grazing maxi wrap dress, and found a few similar outerwear options that are likely a lot more wearable IRL. This oversized shirt coat can easily be worn with leggings and a tee for a cool daytime look, or paired with tall boots and a waist-cinching belt for a dressier moment.

Plaid Shirt Jacket Loose Button Down Shacket Coat

Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Oversized Shirt Coat, $69; nordstrom.com

As J.Lo so colorfully illustrates in her vibrant jungle green ensemble, plaid comes in every shade of the rainbow, so if earth tones aren't for you, look for affordable styles in different colors for a more personalized take on this fall fashion trend.

"This shacket is beautiful. It is heavier material, perfect for cooler weather. The colors are exactly as pictured. It looks and feels way more expensive than it was," one reviewer commented.

Plaid Shirt Jacket Loose Button Down Shacket Coat

Amazon

Buy It! Hixiaohe Plaid Shirt Jacket, $33.99–$47.99; amazon.com

And while Lopez looked extra fancy in her designer plaid outfit, Gwen Stefani (who has worn plaid numerous times over the years) stunned in a more casual look consisting of ripped jeans, a lived-in T-shirt, white booties, and a funky plaid shirt to top it all off. Stefani's look is undoubtedly more casual and grunge-inspired, yet she pulls it off in the prettiest way possible. Her plaid shirt (which reminds us a lot of this one) complements her coloring perfectly and easily adds some edge to a basic daytime outfit. We're taking note.

If you're falling hard for this (very) wearable trend, shop a few of our favorite styles here.

Plaid Shirt Jacket Loose Button Down Shacket Coat

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Perfect Shirt, $59.99 (orig. $88); madewell.com

Plaid Shirt Jacket Loose Button Down Shacket Coat

Amazon

Buy It! Hixiaohe Plaid Shirt Jacket, $33.99–$47.99; amazon.com

Plaid Shirt Jacket Loose Button Down Shacket Coat

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Westlake Shirt, $88; madewell.com

