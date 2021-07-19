Jennifer Lopez Goes House Hunting With Ben Affleck, Kids in Los Angeles

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen house searching on Friday, along with the pop-star’s kids in tow. Her twins Max and Emme recently accompanied Lopez and Affleck for a house hunt in Santa Monica. Lopez was also seen with her beau shopping on Thursday. Earlier this year, it was rumoured that Lopez is considering relocating from Miami to Los Angeles, where the 48-year-old actor presently resides.

While the couple was sighted looking at houses together, Affleck is definitely not moving in with Lopez just yet. “The two aren’t ready to shack up together, at least not yet,” TMZ cited some sources as saying. As per the report, JLo will purchase the property for herself after leaving Miami. Among the homes they looked at was a $63.95 million Beverly Park house. The over-31,000-square-foot mansion stands on a 1.4-acre land on Billionaire’s Row.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance after the artist and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, ended their relationship in April. "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple stated at the time in a statement.

Affleck and Lopez had previously been engaged for around two years in the early 2000s. They parted ways in 2004, and Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. Affleck and Garner separated in 2018 after having three children together. Lopez has two children, Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

According to another news report, the lovebirds are presently spending all of their spare time together and making one another a priority. “JLo eventually falls hard and has undoubtedly done the same with Ben this time. Ben is a men's guy who does his own thing, which JLo appreciates. He has his own life and is renowned in a different way than she is, and he is not attempting to compete with her in any way. They simply support and adore one another,” said the report.

