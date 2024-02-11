Jennifer Lopez Goes Full Glamour in Sleeveless Black Satin Couture Gown

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez wore a glamorous black gown to the One&Only One Za'abeel grand opening in Dubai at the Aelia restaurant. The sleeveless satin dress by Giambattista Valli featured a full skirt with a thigh slit that teased the short tailored pants underneath. Upon arrival, she wore a matching black cape with belled sleeves and sculptural lapels.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

When she removed the cape, Lopez revealed elbow-length white gloves. On her feet were a pair of black heels, and she accessorized with sparkling earrings. Her hair was slicked back in an updo, with a few tendrils around her cheeks.

Darren Gerrish - Getty Images

Later, Lopez changed into a silver sequin bodysuit for her performance with Mark Ronson at the event.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

The backless piece had a halter neckline, and she wore it with large silver hoop earrings, diamond bracelets, and several statement rings.

Darren Gerrish - Getty Images

J.Lo has been returning to music with her new album This Is Me... Now, a record she says was inspired by her rekindling a romance with husband Ben Affleck, almost 20 years after they broke off their first engagement. Lopez told ET that her relationship with Affleck pushed her back into creating.

“When Ben and I got back together, it was just like, ‘I want to make music again, I want to get back in the studio,'” Lopez said. “I was very, very inspired.”

She went on, “Half the time, I was thinking, like, ‘This is amazing! I am so excited that I’m doing this!’ And then half time time I was like, ‘Why are you doing this? You are so crazy. But I think that’s what being an artist is about, you know, you have to. That’s the difference between being an artist and not being an artist, how vulnerable you can get.”

The results were “a little bit more evolved and healed… [and] kind of magical.”

“Once the music was done, it felt so special to me,” she said. “It felt like something very different than I had ever done, even though I’ve written about love my whole career.”

You Might Also Like