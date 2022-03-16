Jennifer Lopez’s floral manicure will get you in the mood for spring

Bridget March
·1 min read
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Meme-worthy though it is, nothing says spring more than florals, (ground-breaking – we know) and Jennifer Lopez has absolutely nailed the mood this March with her dried flower manicure.

The handiwork of her long-time nail artist, Tom Bachik, the delicate design saw her nails decorated with tiny, dried flowers in an array of pretty colours.

He explains the technique on his Instagram post, “I start with my @tweezerman pushy and nail cleaner to push back and even out cuticle shape for the perfect manicure. Next I cleanse the natural nail and apply @bioseaweedgel Stronger base coat. Next I gentle placed dried flowers randomly across the nails. Then apply @bioseaweedgel No Wipe top coat to the nails to seal in the flowers.”

For something so intricate looking the manicure sounds relatively simple to recreate – or to ask your go-to professional to recreate for you.

Bachik’s top tip? Use “only one layer of top coat” to maintain the texture of the flowers for a “natural look”. Noted.

If you’re searching for more spring nail inspiration, look to these other celebrity designs below. From Nicola Coughlan’s Swarovski-adorned design (perfect for wedding season) to 3D Nineties nostalgia on Dua Lipa, jewel embellishment on Jodie Turner-Smith, ombre florals on Sydney Sweeney and Sixties-inspired monochrome moons on Blake Lively – save these to your new season mood board.

Nicola Coughlan:

Jodie Turner-Smith:

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney:

Blake Lively:

Dua Lipa:

