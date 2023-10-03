Jennifer Lopez Felt ‘Insecure’ with Her Body After Having Twins: 'I've Been Doing A Lot of Reflection'

The singer credited her personal trainer Tracey Anderson for helping her feel confident again

Paul Morigi/Getty Jennifer Lopez at New York Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez is keeping is speaking candidly about life after giving birth to twins.

While at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles on Sunday, the Monster-in-Law actress presented her personal trainer Tracey Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award at the Daytime Beauty Awards.

As Lopez, 54, was onstage, she opened up about how Anderson motivated her to feel better about her body after giving birth to twins Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz in 2008.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez and their kids Emme and Max in 2009

"I've been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now," the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker began, per E! Online. "And I'm reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed."

The Selena talent explained that Anderson came into her life around the same time that her twins did.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Impressive Workout Routine: 'On My Way to a Better Me'

"I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth,” Lopez shared at the podium.

Lopez continued showering her trainer with praises, adding how crucial of a time it was for her.

Splash News Online Jennifer Lopez

"She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before,” she said.

Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“Jennifer and Marc are delighted, thrilled and over the moon,” her manager Simon Fields told PEOPLE exclusively after the singer gave birth.

In January at the Hollywood premiere of her movie Shotgun Wedding, the Bronx native opened up about how she balances a career with being a mother to her now 15-year-old twins, plus being a stepmom of three to husband Ben Affleck’s children — Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel, 11 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Story continues

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at world premiere of 'The Flash'

"How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can," she told PEOPLE. "I'm not one to share my angst. I don't feel like that's my life as a performer. You always show the best of you. But I'm a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times."

In May, The Wedding Planner talent appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark and discussed how parenting teens can be rough.

“It's challenging. You have this baby for a while and then it's like, your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and then all of a sudden it's like, 'Get out of my room,' " she explained.

Despite the challenges, at the premiere of her thriller The Mother in May, she did note that her children are “proud” of her accomplishments.

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Jennifer Lopez with her mom and kids

And sometimes, they even follow in their parents' footsteps, like Emme, who every so often shows off her vocal abilities.

Lopez shared Emma's talents in a 2019 behind-the-scenes video on YouTube as Lopez prepared for the first live performance of her single “Medicine.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a portion of the video, Emme began to sing Alicia Keys’ 2003 track, “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Eventually, Lopez joined in, even asking her baby girl if she wanted to hit the road with her.

“We should have her come out and do something on tour,” she told Emme, referring to It’s My Party: The Live Celebration. “Want to put a little piece in this show? We’ll see, we’ll check it out.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.