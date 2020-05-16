Jennifer Lopez shares what she really looks like after exercise in unfiltered post-workout snap

The star hit the gym for an intense session (Getty Images)

It is well known that Jennifer Lopez adheres to an impressive fitness regime to maintain her toned physique.

But the singer and actress, 50, has once more wowed fans with her determination after hitting the gym for a particularly intense session.

In a post to her 120m followers on Instagram, the star shared selfies from before and after her workout.

The first image showed the star posing in front of a mirror with a selection of exercise equipment behind her.

A second snap featured the mum-of-two - who was wearing stylish camo-print gym kit - sat on a bench surrounded by dumbbells.

While still glowing, her pink cheeks and sweatier hair line indicated that in the interim she had completed a series of very tough weights-based reps and sets.

Captioning the pics, J-Lo wrote: “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you… #CamoFriday.”

She revealed that her sports bra and leggings were from athleisure brand Niyama Sol.

The set is made from recycled plastic and features moisture-wicking technology.

Jennifer’s post went down well with fans who left more than two million ‘likes’.

One person wrote: “I need to come workout with you and get back into shape.”

Another commented: “Yasss - getting fit even during quarantine!!!

A third shared: “I will always admire your dedication.”

And a fourth added: “51 soon??! I can't believe.”

Her workout comes just months after the star revealed an amazing pole dancing routine as part of her Super Bowl performance.

She joined fellow singer Shakira for the iconic half-time show of the famous sporting event back in February.

In March, Jennifer also wowed fans with an ageless photo on her Instagram account.

She teased her new line for shoe brand DSW with a stunning campaign shot.

In the image, the mum-of-two wore a monochrome ensemble with a pair of strappy black heels.

She finished off her look with slicked back hair and glamorous make-up.

Captioning the picture, J-Lo wrote: “Two days #JLoJenniferLopez @DSW.”

Her 116 million followers rushed to praise the advert, with more than 2.7 million leaving ‘likes’.

One person wrote: “That’s what we call iconic!”

Another commented: “I’m hitting the gym tonight.”

A third shared: “OMG THIS IS THE VIRUS WE NEED.”

And a fourth added: “Bring the fiyaaaa J.LO!!!”