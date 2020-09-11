From Jennifer Lopez’s Exact Super Bowl Shoes to Prada for 78% Off, These Are the Best Things to Buy This Weekend

Courtesy

The abbreviated week after Labor Day weekend is unusually quiet for fashion people this year, who’d be preparing for the pandemonium of Fashion Week under different circumstances. NYFW is still set to run (albeit digitally) next week, but there’s considerably less fuss in the days running up.

So instead of bouncing between PR offices and transit planning meetings, editors are taking the moment to check in with what’s available and relevant right now. We’ll soon get our glimpse of the apparel and accessories we can expect to hit stores next year, but for now, we’re just appreciating the best of what’s already out there, from the just-dropped shoe collab of our dreams to seasonally perfect boots blessedly on sale.

Below, shop the absolute best things you can buy this week.

What’s New

Jennifer Lopez gave us an eyeful earlier this year when she debuted a pair of Timberland boots dripping in icy Swarovski crystals after performing at the Super Bowl. The boots, a collaboration with Jimmy Choo, are finally available to buy as of this week. Of course, they’ll cost you anywhere from $595 to $5,500, but no one ever said being J.Lo was cheap.

Another Lopez-loved shoe brand also made headlines this week: Beloved boot maker Ugg is entering the apparel category more seriously than ever. Although it offered a small selection of robes before, Ugg just dropped tons of fleeces, hoodies, coats, sweats, and other loungeable musts. Nordstrom has never been cozier.

Before pulling on those sweatpants, we suggest slipping into Parade’s silky-smooth new technicolor underwear. The intimates brand just released new panties starting at $9, or you can shop a six-pack for $48.

Shopbop’s bag collection got majorly leveled up this week when it added one of our favorite accessory designers, Petit Kouraj, to the mix. The fringed bags are designed by Alicia Keys’ former stylist, Nasrin Jean-Baptiste, and hand-made in Haiti. Have you ever seen such an angelic purse?

Another indie label we love, Musier Paris, finally blessed us with its fall collection. We recommend everything (as unhelpful as that is), but this Hailey-Bieber-does-camp-at-the-Met-Gala-channelling backless dress is truly everything right now.

What’s Trending

According to Afterpay, women of all ages, ranging from Gen Z to Boomers, are shopping for bike shorts. The casual trend jumped 492 percent in popularity, and the most popular version is apparently this $14 pair from Shein.

Similarly, cardigans are also having a major moment. Global fashion search company Lyst has seen a 54 percent uptick in the fall staple since the beginning of the month, with long cardigans in particular rising 15 percent in a week.

Our grandma cardigans aren’t the only matronly essential we’re stocking up on: Granny panties are trending too. Lyst saw searches for high-rise underwear and briefs jump by 33 percent, noting that white and skin-tone picks were favorites.

Celebs, meanwhile, have been in agreement on a couple of things. Madison Beer is the latest A-lister to wear an Evolvetogether mask, following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, to name a few. And we also noticed that Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Kendall Jenner have ALL worn this exact same $32 crop top by the fast fashion brand Meshki.

What’s on Sale

The bag so many celebrities agree on — Mansur Gavriel’s bucket bag — is totally, unexpectedly on sale right now, along with a bunch of other extra-chic pieces from the brand. Shopping platform Klarna has teamed up with MG on a 60-percent-off sale that you can get in on just by using the discount code MGxKlarna and selecting Klarna as your payment method. By using the app, you’ll also be able to pay for your new bag in four interest-free installments, so there’s even less stress on your bank account.

If you love Mansur Gavriel’s chic muted tones, you’ll also love Vince, another hugely popular brand among celebs. The brand is running its coveted Vault Sale right now, and fall staples like minimalist boots, luxurious knits, and flattering, comfy pants are hundreds less. A word to the wise, though: Things are selling out fast.

Nordstrom has taken the “Designer Sale” section away from its navigation, but we managed to track down a couple of high-end pieces on markdown anyway — like these absolutely precious Simone Rocha droplet earrings (teary eyes emoji at how cute they are). Meanwhile, sister site Nordstrom Rack never fails to deliver, bringing us a Marc Jacobs bag and Prada sunglasses for waaaaay less.