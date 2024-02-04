Jennifer Lopez Elevates Her "Old Money" Bob With an Asymmetric Half-Up Hairstyle

Michael Tran - Getty Images

The bob isn't going anywhere anytime soon. But what is emerging after a year of French girl bobs, micro bobs, blunt bobs and shag bobs is a more structured take on the trend. We're seeing gorgeous retro bobs with bouffant and bouncy flippy flicks, cartoon-like shapes without a hair out of place. It's like the casual bobs of the past year have been sent to finishing school. One such example of the bob's polished new take came unexpectedly from the one and only Jennifer Lopez, debuting a mid-length bob at Paris Fashion Week with a serious bounce to that vintage flip.

But with the craftsmanship of Chris Appleton, JLo just elevated her "old money" haircut even further with an asymmetric half-up look. The shiny, glossy style balances soft feminine energy with the clean and sharp finish of her sculpted tailoring. Leaning into this juxtaposition it was worn with a hair ribbon, Jen's third of the week, and wittily captioned by Chris: "Bow down 🎀".

If you ever needed any more convincing that the hair ribbon trend was set to be huge-huge-huge in 2024, JLo donning one at all—let alone three times—really shows there are no bounds for this playground hair trend. And we're going to enjoy every single bow!

You Might Also Like