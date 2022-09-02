Jennifer Lopez Dresses 'Country-Chic' for Post-Wedding Brunch — and Even Matches the Tablecloths

Jennifer Lopez ben affleck wedding

Jennifer Lopez is sharing more details about her romantic Georgia wedding weekend to Ben Affleck.

In her On the JLo newsletter Thursday, Lopez — who walked down the aisle wearing a custom white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil — shared a peek at some of the other looks she wore over the couple's multi-day celebration.

The singer and actress, 53, wrote that the day after their Saturday, Aug. 20 ceremony, which took place on Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia, they "all gathered for a yummy brunch by the lake."

In a photo from the meal, the the JLo Beauty mogul is seen wearing a strapless, blue-and-white striped Ralph Lauren dress with a dramatic thigh-high slit. She paired the look with towering nude raffia platform Ralph Lauren sandals (on sale now!) and a beige fedora.

The blue in Lopez's dress was echoed in the day's decor, which included blue floral tablecloths and white flowers.

Affleck also went for a more casual, preppy vibe wearing a neutral-colored linen vest and pleated trousers over a white dress shirt. Lopez shared a sweet snap of her groom alongside his mom Christopher Anne Boldt.

But the fashion moments didn't stop there.

For the rehearsal dinner, Lopez chose a gold halter gown with a plunging neckline, paired with a matching clutch, gold cuff and platform heels.

On her actual wedding day Lopez pulled out all of the stops with three bridal gowns custom designed by Ralph Lauren.

She walked down the aisle in a "an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress," according to Vogue, complete with a ruffle skirt attached with over 1,000 handkerchiefs to serve volume. She added to the elegance with a cathedral-length veil.

Lopez then switched into a one-of-a-kind dress draped in pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing which was hand-embroidered by 30 artisans over the span of 700 hours.

The evening ended with Lopez in a mermaid silhouette dress featuring a keyhole neckline accented with Swarovski crystals, and a sheer, removable hood-like veil.

"The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren 🤍," Lopez shared in a On the JLo newsletter, which included portraits of her glowing in the looks and sketches of the ensembles.

In Thursday's edition of the newsletter, Lopez teased that in her next email she might give even more details about their choices "decor-wise" as she designed it herself.

"For those who are interested in such things, I have a few details of what we did decor-wise on each of the three days," she said. "I designed it and could easily talk about it for days! I wanted each day to have its own personality but fit the setting we were in for the weekend: the vibes were down-home, rustic country-chic. Please let me know what you want to know or anything you're curious about and I will spam your in-box with answers in my next email."