Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Long Locks For New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.

Unlike her signature Nineties style, she's ditched the flicky ends and opted for a more grown up look, which is giving us serious Old Hollywood vibes. JLo's new shorter 'lob' haircut was debuted via her stylist, Rob Zangardi's, Instagram.

Not only do we love the retro waves, but can we talk about how shiny her hair looks? Liquid gold, I tell you. It seems JLo's skin isn't the only recipient of her signature glow.

The glam was – naturally – paired with a floor-length red gown and diamond earrings (of course). The look, paired with a red lip, is really screaming 'Christmas!' to us and it is certainly setting the bar high for all festive activities. But let's be honest, we could never exactly picture JLo lounging around in M&S pjs, scoffing her face with Quality Streets, anyway.

Tis' the season for a hair transformation it seems, as both Zendaya and Jenna Ortega have followed suit and chopped off their hair for the festive season. Clearly, even celebs succumb to the 'New year, new me' palaver.

While we're not exactly sure what occasion the new look is for, we're always grateful for any bone JLo throws our way. Here's hoping for some more Nineties references though.

You Might Also Like