Jennifer Lopez Delivers Street Style Inspiration in Loose-Fitting Jeans and Stilettos

Gotham - Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez’s street style has always been mood-board worthy—and her recent outing in New York City was no exception. On April 7, one of the city’s first sunny days after a long winter, Lopez stepped out for a stroll.

The multihyphenate singer and actress wore a fitted, navy blue turtleneck sweater, which she tucked into low rise jeans. To complete her look, Lopez wore a black trench coat and baby blue stiletto heels. She carried a quilted Chanel bag in a matching hue.

To accessorize the look, Lopez added gold-framed sunglasses and chunky hoop earrings. Her hair was slicked back in a bun, and she added a splash of color to her subtle makeup look with a mauve lip.

Gotham - Getty Images

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Gotham - Getty Images

The previous evening, Lopez had a girl’s night out in New York. She snapped a mirror selfie before heading out, sharing her outfit on her Instagram Story. Lopez wore a cream-colored cropped turtleneck sweater with wide-leg jeans, platform heels, and chunky gold jewelry and sunglasses. She also carried an Hermès Birkin bag.

Instagram

Lopez has always had a love for fashion. This year, she will be joining Anna Wintour as one of the co-chairs of the Met Gala, along with Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. The dress code is “The Garden of Time,” so we can expect to see lots of dainty florals, delicate pastels and bows, and an overall soft and feminine feel.

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6.

You Might Also Like