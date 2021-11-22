Jennifer Lopez Debuts Marry Me Single 'On My Way' at AMAs — Watch

When the American Music Awards asked Jennifer Lopez if she wanted to perform during Sunday’s ceremony, she said, “I do.”

Just three days after the trailer for her buzzy rom-com Marry Me set Twitter ablaze (with questions), Lopez took to the AMAs stage for a performance of the movie’s first single “On My Way.” Lopez began the performance seated in a black gown, from which she soon quick-changed into a wedding dress, complete with a veil. (We do love a theme!)

Watch footage of Lopez’s performance, which we’ll replace with an official video if/when it becomes available, below:

Lopez has taken home three American Music Awards throughout her career: Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist in 2003, and Favorite Latin Artist in 2007 and 2011. She also hosted the ceremony in 2015.

Other high-profile performers at this year’s AMAs include Bad Bunny, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chlöe, Coldplay, Diplo, Jason Aldean, Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Tainy, Tyler the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees. Megan Thee Stallion was originally scheduled to perform a remix of “Butter” with BTS, but she had to back out at the last minute for personal reasons.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Lopez’s AMAs performance, then grade it and drop a comment with your full review below.

