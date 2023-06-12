Jennifer Lopez Continues Furniture Shopping Spree In A Fierce Ab-Baring Crop Top

Jennifer Lopez is furnishing her new $60+ million home with husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez is apparently stocking up for her new $60+ million home with husband Ben Affleck, as she was spotted multiple times this week shopping for furniture in West Hollywood. After sporting a particularly daring denim Valentino dress, her latest look leans more casual, as the singer and actress channeled ’70s chic on Wednesday in a cropped white T-shirt and brown flared corduroy pants. Lopez paired the look with a matching brown bag, a black belt, white platform boots, chunky gold hoop earrings, and her signature oversized sunglasses.

The sighting comes as Lopez and Affleck have settled into married life after making their union official in July 2022. It’s taken them another year to find the perfect home to share: The Beverly Hills mansion they finally purchased this spring includes, reportedly, 24 bathrooms, 12 bedrooms, a 12-car garage, a home theater, a hair and nail salon, a wine cellar and “whiskey lounge,” and a sports complex.

That much space is going to require a lot of furniture, which explains why both Lopez and Affleck have been spotted running errands in Los Angeles, with Lopez, in particular, seen weaving her way through multiple furniture sellers.

From the beginning of their whirlwind reunion—Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in 2002, then broke up before getting together again nearly two decades later—the couple have had no reservations about combining their lives and families under one roof. As Lopez told Zane Lowe in a November 2022 interview, “Once we got whole enough and complete enough and loved ourselves enough and could stand on our own two feet really completely, as the universe would have it, we were brought into each other’s lives again. And it was a crack in the clouds and that song came through and it was like, ‘Boom, that’s it.’ And we were both very sure.”

In a December interview with Vogue, Lopez continued this sentiment, saying, “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that [Affleck’s] kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

