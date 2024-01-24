Jennifer Lopez Channels ’60s Style at Valentino’s Spring 2024 Couture Fashion Show in Paris

Jennifer Lopez channeled the 1960s while appearing at Valentino’s spring 2024 haute couture presentation in Paris. The singer’s glamorous ensemble, which evoked Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” consisted of a black gown and statement jewelry.

Lopez’s look simultaneously tuned into the bow trend, with her dress featuring crystallized ribbons on its sleeves. Meanwhile, a black velvet bow punctuated her sleek hairstyle, taking inspiration from a retro flip. Her makeup continued the ’60s theme, incorporating graphic liner, cut-crease eye shadow and nude lips.

More from WWD

Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn dressed Lopez for the occasion. The duo, colloquially known as Rob and Mariel, also work with stars including Heidi Klum, Hailee Steinfeld and Lindsay Lohan.

Lopez was hardly the only A-lister in attendance at Valentino’s latest presentation. Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also appeared in the front row.

Earlier, the singer attended Elie Saab’s spring 2024 couture show, wearing a sage green mousseline gown underneath a cape adorned with feathered floral appliqués. Lopez also favored florals at Schiaparelli’s presentation on Monday: her white coat was covered in real white rose petals, adding a pop of texture to her otherwise sleek look.

“A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. Sharing a plug for her forthcoming ninth album, she continued, “Excited for this journey into my Hearts + Flowers Era…#ThisIsMeNow coming February 16…”

Jennifer Lopez

In recent years, Lopez has made strides in the fashion space, collaborating with Revolve on a line of footwear and becoming a celebrity spokesmodel for the lingerie retailer Intimissimi. Last fall, she debuted a collaborative collection with the latter brand. “I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively and strong,” Lopez said in a statement.

Story continues

The singer and actress is also a beauty entrepreneur, having launched her brand in 2021. Last year, J Lo Beauty entered Macy’s and debuted its first lip product: the Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask. “I wanted to create really my dream balm,” Lopez told WWD in October. “I just hadn’t found one yet that ticks all the boxes.”

Launch Gallery: Jennifer Lopez's Fashion Week Looks Through the Years

Best of WWD