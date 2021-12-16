Jennifer Lopez Channeled 2020 With Her Famous Barbara Streisand Bag and a Breathable Face Mask From Amazon

Jennifer Lopez

MEGA/GC Images Jennifer Lopez

I really don't want to say I'm getting March 2020 vibes right now, but I am absolutely getting March 2020 vibes right now (Omicron, you are the WOAT). In further proof that time is a flat circle, Jennifer Lopez is rewearing the Coach x Richard Bernstein collection, which she wore on repeat back at the beginning of 2020. In case you forgot, it famously features Barbara Streisand's face.

While out with Ben Affleck a couple days ago, Lopez was seen carrying the now sold-out Coach x Richard Bernstein Turnlock Shoulder Bag with Barbra Streisand, again, along with another accessory with its origins in 2020: the breathable Henry face mask, which she's been wearing nonstop for the last couple of weeks. Lopez seems to own the face mask in almost every color, and surprisingly, it's somehow still in stock at Amazon right now.

The mask has yet to take over Hollywood like Evolvetogether, but if we've learned anything about popular face masks in the last two years, it's that it only takes a couple of celebrity sightings to make them sell out overnight. Plus, these Henry masks don't just have Lopez's approval — they have nearly 1,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The simple and stylish masks have three ultra-breathable layers and feature filter protection. In other words, they're what we all need right now.

Unfortunately, Barbara Streisand's face isn't in stock at Coach right now, so you can't cop all of Lopez's exact accessories. But there are plenty of shoulder turn lock bags, including some that are hundreds of dollars off. The only accessory we'd ditch from this look is Ben.

Get the Look:

Henry Mask Reusable 3-Layer PPE Facemask With Filter Protection

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

Coach Turnlock Quilted Clutch 20

Shop now: $213 (Originally $425); coach.com

Coach Kip Turnlock Crossbody

Shop now: $350; coach.com

Coach Turnlock Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $237 (Originally $395); coach.com

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18

Shop now: $395; coach.com

Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $395; coach.com

Coach Soft Tabby Hobo

Shop now: $395; coach.com