Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos

ennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm29JFwJgIh/?hl=en

jennifer lopez/instagram

Jennifer Lopez is looking back at 2022 with a smile.

On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet Instagram reel that celebrated "one of the best years yet" with extensive clips and never-seen-before snaps from her year.

"I cannot wait for all that's to come next year ...🎆 #HappyNewYear#ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight#ThisIsMeNow," added Lopez in the caption of the video that features her favorite moments in chronological order, including the planning of her private wedding to Ben Affleck in July and behind-the-scenes photos from their second wedding in August.

In the video, Lopez, 53, is smiling as she centers on her green engagement ring in one snap and wears it in another for her highlights of April. In another sweet moment, she shares a short video of her looking at conceptual illustrations for her weddings as a highlight of May.

Lopez and Affleck, 50, first rekindled their romance in April 2021 and announced their engagement after a year of dating on April 2022.

The Marry Me star highlights also chose to highlight some of their more intimate moments together by sharing snaps of them kissing behind a film set, enjoying the 2022 Super Bowl, and having lunch together at a restaurant.

The video also highlights moments with their kids, including celebrating 14-year-old twins Emme and Max's birthday in February. Lopez shares her tweens with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck, shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

In other parts of the tribute to her year that was, Lopez looks back at some of her career highlights that included making a return to music, accepting the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June, and taking home the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

Prior to posting the memorable video, she shared a look into her private celebration on New Year's Eve, complete with champagne and noisemakers.

In the short clip, Lopez is dressed in a gown with a red plunging neckline and a black skirt tied together with a large green ribbon broach at her waist. Gazing at the camera through her "2023" glasses, she sips a bubbly drink while Ella Fitzgerald's sultry song "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve" plays on.