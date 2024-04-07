Jennifer Lopez Celebrates ’Girls Night’ Out in New York City with Solo Selfies and Photo of Her Friend

“Such a fun day yesterday with my girlie,” her film producer friend Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas said on Instagram

J Lo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez in a new selfie posted on April 6

Jennifer Lopez stepped out for a girls night in The Big Apple.

On April 6, the This Is Me... Now actress, 54, shared an Instagram post of her casual low-key look for a night out in New York City with a friend.

In the series of photos, Lopez shared two selfies of her outfit — a white knit turtleneck sweater, dark wash jeans and tinted sunglasses, complete with big golden dangling earrings and matching bracelets.

Related: Super Casual Jennifer Lopez Goes House Shopping in Sweats

"Girls’ Night ❤️🕷️" she wrote in the caption alongside the selfies.

Lopez also shared a selfie of herself with film producer friend Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, who has worked with the actress several times. The pair posed for a photo at a restaurant table somewhere in NYC.



Goldsmith-Thomas reshared the photo to her Instagram Stories on April 7, writing: “Such a fun day yesterday with my girlie,” capped off with two heart-hand emojis. She also soundtracked a repost of the image to Lopez’s new song “Can't Get Enough” from the soundtrack of This Is Me... Now, which Goldsmith-Thomas produced.

Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas/Instagram Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas with Jennifer Lopez.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Wears $2,500 Bedazzled Boots for NBA Date Night with Ben Affleck: See Her Bold Courtside Kicks

Goldsmith-Thomas has produced a number of Lopez's other films, including the Oscar-nominated 2019 drama Hustlers, her rom-com Second Act, the 2015 thriller The Boy Next Door, her 2014 documentary Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, the action-thriller The Mother and 2022's Shotgun Wedding.

Lopez has been active on Instagram as of late. Just last week, she shared a selfie with her 16-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muniz and a family friend as they celebrated her kids’ spring break.

“Spring break,” Lopez captioned the Instagram photo. In the picture, the trio were all smiles as they each snacked on scoops of ice cream. Earlier that week, Lopez and her daughter spent time bonding with a Broadway visit to see Merrily We Roll Along.

Story continues

The pair also met some of the actors from the musical. The Shotgun Wedding actress shared photos in an Instagram carousel of the day’s adventures. In one, Emme hugged Broadway star Jonathan Groff.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet 'Spring Break' Photo with Teen Emme

The actress also co-parents Emme’s twin brother Maximilian ‘Max” David Muniz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez has been spending this down time with her kids and friends after a busy February, following her press tour for the This Is Me…Now album and her time at Paris Fashion Week — and she's set to embark on her This Is Me… Live tour this summer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February, the singer announced the string of summer arena concerts in support of her new ninth studio album. The tour is set to kick off June 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

The tour will mark the “Waiting for Tonight” artist's first since 2019's It's My Party Tour, which grossed more than $50 million from 37 dates.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.