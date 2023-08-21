Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

On August 20, 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married—again. The two, who had eloped earlier in the summer in Las Vegas, held a lavish wedding at Affleck's home in Riceboro, Georgia for friends and family.

It seems as if the Georgia wedding is their "official" anniversary, as Lopez posted on social media a celebration of one year of marriage—with two never-before-seen wedding photos. The first one Lopez shared features Affleck carrying her as they laugh together, and the second shows them kissing as fireworks go off in the background of the photo.

"One year ago today..." she wrote in the caption, continuing "Dear Ben, Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my This is my life…"

She hashtagged #DearBenPartII and #ThisIsMeNow, leading many to believe it could be lyrics from "Dear Ben Pt. II," a song on her forthcoming This Is Me... Now album. Her 2002 album This Is Me... Then featured a song titled "Dear Ben," also about Ben Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, and were supposed to get married in September 2003 before calling off their engagement. Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their romance and finally married. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez explained of their second go at dating.

You Might Also Like