Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her First Wedding Anniversary With Ben Affleck By Teasing a New Song

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas."

getty

While it may seem like only yesterday that Jennifer Lopez broke the internet by revealing that she and Ben Affleck had quietly gotten married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last July, the couple is already celebrating 365 days of marital bliss — and what better way to commemorate the occasion than with what’s sure to be a hit song?

On Monday, only a day after she and Affleck celebrated their first anniversary on July 16, the singer shared a pair of selfies on Instagram while teasing one of the songs on her upcoming album, This Is Me… Now, aptly titled “Midnight Trip to Vegas.” In the snaps, J.Lo posed in a sequin-covered white minidress (which she later wore when grabbing dinner with her husband at Giorgio Baldi that night) complete with blingy hoops and a bronzy glam.

Instagram/jennifer lopez

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️ Go to On The JLo for a special surprise…” she captioned the post. “#ThisIsMeNow.”

Lopez eventually revealed the surprise in her On The JLo newsletter, where she shared the lyrics to her upcoming Vegas-themed track alongside a snippet of her singing.

“Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” she sang in the clip. “What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing.”

She continued, “Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin’ / I’ll pick you up late / We don’t have to wait / Yeah let’s do something crazy.”

The multi-hyphenate’s newsletter marks the world’s first time hearing a taste of what’s to come on her next studio album (out sometime this summer), which serves as a follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me…Then.

Read the original article on InStyle.