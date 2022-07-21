Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Popular Trend From the 2010s

Jennifer Lopez Patterned Flare Pants Birkin Getting Out of Car 2022

Forget the early aughts, Jennifer Lopez and her new favorite fashion statement are resurrecting a 2010s trend formerly worn by women everywhere: The patterned flared legging. And the multi-hyphenate is bringing back the pants fad in full fledge with multiple pairs in her rotation. Just earlier this week, she opted for a similar fit in a black-and-white geometric design, and she proved that these throwback pants are versatile enough to be worn for any occasion from the gym to a night out.

On Wednesday, Lopez — or newly Affleck — made her way into a Los Angeles dance studio wearing a blue, white, and maroon pair of stretchy flared, high-waisted trousers. She paired the bottoms with a white tied T-shirt that read "Love > Fear," matching platform sneakers, and a large black Hermés Birkin bag carrying her belongings. She finished off the look with oversized black shades, a rose gold watch, and a pendant necklace, and her hair was tied up in a neat and tight bun.

This is the singer and actress's first week back to work as Mrs. Jennifer Affleck — ICYMI (where have you been?!) she and Ben Affleck tied the knot over the weekend in a quick Las Vegas ceremony. She shared the news with her fans via her email newsletter, On the JLo writing, "It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last. When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving, and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

According to People the husband-and-wife duo are making plans for a more lavish ceremony in Georgia with friends and family, but they don't currently have any plans of a honeymoon. "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet," a source shared. "Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."