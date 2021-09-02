Jennifer Lopez birthday: Forever young—how to get that JLo glow

(Jlo instagram)

‘52… WHAT it do?’ says Jennifer Lopez in a video to celebrate her 52nd birthday. She’s on a yacht wearing a bikini and showing off a set of concrete abs.

Then there was her appearance at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Venice this week where her skin glowed as if lit by a million ring lights.

So how does Jenny from the block manage to look so forever young? The bad news for your schedule and bank account is that it takes an army and a lot of willpower to achieve and maintain such levels of age defiance.

Tweaky blinders

First things first, the elephant in the room: cosmetic procedures. JLo has spoken openly about the notoriously taboo subject, most recently in response to a comment on an Instagram post accusing the singer of having injectables. She replied: “LOL that’s just my face! For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!” JLo then went on to attribute her looks to her lifestyle choices, and gave the critic a little advice. “Try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others. Don’t spend your time trying to bring others down — that will keep you youthful and beautiful, too!” Does commenting fire emojis on our pals’ selfies count?

Skin deep

Before the launch of her eponymous beauty brand, JLo Beauty, JLo had cited a love of a variety of high-end and more affordable products including the Själ Saphir Concentrate, £130 (johnbellcroyden.co.uk); Lancer The Method, from £68; Lancer Eye Contour Lifting Cream, £86 (both feelunique.com); and Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, £24.40 (lookfantastic.com).

Since the launch of JLo beauty last year, the singer and actress told her 174 million Instagram followers that she exclusively uses her own brand, which revolves around the concept of balancing “the five Ss”. For JLo, they are Sleep, Sunscreen, Serum, Supplements, and “Sano”, relating to the latina’s favourite Spanish phrase: vivir sano, which means to live healthily. JLo’s four-step morning routine consists of the JLo Beauty That Hit Single Cleanser, $38 (£27.50); That JLo Glow Serum, $79 (£57.30); That Fresh Take Eye Cream, $48 (£34.80); and That Big Screen SPF 30 Moisturizer, $54 (£39), while her evening routine similarly uses the same first three steps, but replaces the SPF with the That Blockbuster moisturiser, $58 (£42). Unfortunately, JLo Beauty isn’t available in the UK, though it is available on Amazon US, so if you’re willing to jump through a few hoops and shell out for the hefty postage, you can get your mitts on it.

Shake it to make it

JLo’s routine runs like a well-oiled machine. Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson told People magazine the diet she prescribed the singer is “all organic, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food.” Anderson also condemns anything but wholefoods. “There’s nothing processed — just [protein powder] in a shake if we do a protein shake one day.”

Another of JLo’s trainers, Dodd Romero, also reported that the singer drinks at least seven glasses of water and allows herself a handful of nuts each day. JLo told US Weekly, “I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine,” and she always carries “fruit and veggies with me to give me something to snack on between meals”.

Getting a good amount of shut-eye is key. “I love a good nine or 10 hours, but I can never get that. So seven or eight is mandatory. [If I don’t get it] I just don’t feel right.”

JLo calls supplements “inner love”. “Because skincare is an inside job,” she says. She swears by the JLo Beauty That Inner Love Dietary Supplements, $36 (£26) (of course), which contain 12 vitamins and minerals including antioxidants vitamins C, E and A, four B vitamins, collagen-building copper and manganese and olive fruit extract.

And as for her physique, it’s a no pain, no gain situation. Trainers Romero and David Kirsch say she works out for at least an hour between four and five times per week doing resistance routines and bodyweight workouts.

Beauty counter

To achieve JLo’s signature sun-kissed glow and chiseled cheekbones, the star swears by the JLo Beauty That Star Filter Complexion Booster, $39 (£28.20), an iridescent multi-purpose highlighter, which, according to her tutorials, she also uses for contour and as an eyeshadow.

Her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips (who also regularly paints the faces of Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid) is a fan of Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Mascara, £31 (armanibeauty.co.uk), Tweezerman Eyelash Curler, £13.60 (lookfantastic.com), and Anastasia Beverly Hills brow products, from £9 (cultbeauty.co.uk) on JLo.

Hairspiration

JLo’s longtime colourist Tracey Cunningham is responsible for her trademark “golden bronze” locks. Cunningham uses Redken Coverfusion technology to achieve her cool brown base, as well as Shade Eq lowlights to add definition and texture. She also uses the repairative Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, £26 (lookfantastic.com) 30 minutes post-treatment to ensure minimum breakage and optimum post-colour hair health and shine.

Chris Appleton, the man behind most of JLo’s iconic hairstyles, has several go-to products in his arsenal. When creating a textured wave he reaches for the Color Wow Style On Steroids Texturizing Spray, £23, which he told us is “like backcombing in a can”. Meanwhile, to create her super-tight signature updos he uses the Color Wow Cult Favourite Firm & Flexible Hairspray, £23, for “extra shine and hold”, as well as the Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray, £26 (colorwowhair.com), “for a more expensive look.”