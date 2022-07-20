Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Minister Says Their Love Was 'Real and Evident' During Ceremony

Love was undoubtedly in the air at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's surprise weekend wedding.

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas late Saturday night at the A Little White Wedding Chapel. Their minister for the ceremony, Ryan Wolfe tells PEOPLE that Lopez and Affleck's love was "real and evident."

"Absolutely, you can see the love they had for each other. They definitely truly care and love each other," says Wolfe. "I've done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples — I can really tell it was real."

"It was emotional; it was an emotional moment they shared with one another. It was real and evident for sure," he continues, adding, "After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last. They will make it. I believe they found their soulmates. I really do believe they're meant for each other."

In her On the JLo newsletter announcing their wedding, Lopez, 52, said the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more," she wrote. "Best night of our lives."

The actress, who rekindled her romance with Affleck, 49, last year and announced their engagement this past April, added, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for."

Chapel coordinator Kenosha Booth told PEOPLE that the intimate wedding was "beautiful" and "some tears were shed by them both." As for why they decided to elope, a music insider says simply, "Jen and Ben are so gaga in love that they wanted to get married. They are busy and wanted to make it easy and intimate in a fun setting to symbolize their happiness after so long."

