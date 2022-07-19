Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wedding Witness Recalls 'Emotional' Vows: 'They Cried to Each Other'

Jen Juneau
·2 min read
Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding.
Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo

On The JLO Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Tears were flowing at the intimate weekend nuptials of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

In an interview on Good Morning America that aired Tuesday, A Little White Wedding Chapel employee Kenosha Booth Portis, who was working when the pair tied the knot at the Las Vegas venue on Saturday, recalled the "exciting moment" when Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, walked in.

"We were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in," she said. "I started shaking a little bit. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, this is Jennifer Lopez we're getting ready to marry!' "

As Affleck and Lopez "were reading each other's vows, they were very sweet," Booth Portis remembered.

"They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them," she added.

RELATED: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's "Low-Key" Vegas Wedding: They Were "Smooching" in Line

Booth Portis said Lopez "had on a nice, elegant, beige, lacy-type dress."

"It had a train on it. The veil was beautiful. Everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning," she added. "She had a beautiful white bouquet, and he had a boutonniere as well, that matched."

Booth Portis also spoke with PEOPLE about the wedding, saying, "It was beautiful. It wasn't overly emotional, but some tears were shed by them both. Jennifer looked stunning."

She also told PEOPLE that the song they played was the traditional "Here Comes the Bride" procession — and Booth Portis was shocked when the pair came in, not believing it was actually Affleck and Lopez until they gave the paperwork to her.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Surprise Las Vegas Wedding: All the "Beautiful" Details

On Sunday, Lopez revealed on her On the JLo newsletter that she and Affleck tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.

She wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that the newlyweds "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends."

"They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon," the insider said.

