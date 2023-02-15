Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Unveil New Tattoos For Each Other In Valentine's Day Post

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrating the release of Shotgun Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrating the release of Shotgun Wedding

Jennifer Lopez has revealed she and Ben Affleck recently had new tattoos done in honour of one another.

In a social media post wishing Ben a happy Valentine’s Day, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer shared that she and her husband had both been inked in what she said was a celebration of their “commitment” to one another.

One snap showed J-Lo posing in a mirror while showing off a tattoo of the infinity symbol interwoven with the couple’s names, with an arrow running through it.

Meanwhile, Ben’s latest inking shows two crossed arrows accompanied by the initials “J” and “B”.

Who knew he was such a fan of The Biebs, eh?

Of course, fans of Ben Affleck will know he’s no stranger to body art.

In the summer of 2015, the Oscar winner was photographed on the beach sporting a colourful and elaborate tattoo of a dragon across his back, which sparked a lot of conversation at the time.

While he initially claimed it was fake, he later clarified: “It’s meaningful to me… I love my tattoo, I’m happy with it.”

Jennifer and Ben first got engaged two decades ago, but ended up calling off their wedding in 2004.

Story continues

Jennifer and Ben – dubbed

Jennifer and Ben – dubbed "Bennifer" by the press – pictured in 2002

They eventually hit the headlines when it was reported in April 2021 that they had reunited, and the two eventually tied the knot later that year.

Last week, Ben inadvertently sparked a new meme on social media, thanks to his nonplussed reactions during this year’s Grammys, which he attended alongside his wife.

READ MORE: