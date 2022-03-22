Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spent $50M USD on a Los Angeles Home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have recently spent $50 million USD on a home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the 20,000 square-foot estate spans 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. Other furnishings include several kitchens, a gym, a theater and a pool. The couple will live in the space with their children, with the area being surrounded by greenery and boasting picturesque views of the city. Its original listing price was $65 million USD.

As of writing, the couple's relationship seems to be going strong the second time around. Last month, Lopez opened up about their fallout during the early aughts: "It was brutal. It's one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business. It's funny because [Affleck] and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life."

Although criticisms in the past "destroyed their relationship from the inside out," the pair has grown a lot since. The "On The Floor" singer continued: "I won't talk about it a lot. We're the same, and we're different -- and that's what's nice. Having a second chance at real love [...] we know what's real, what's not real. So it's just -- the game has changed."