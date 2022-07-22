Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spark PDA debate during honeymoon with their children

Amber Raiken
·3 min read

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sparked a debate among their fans: The newlywed couple brought their children to their honeymoon in Paris and were apparently seen kissing in front of them.

In photos obtained by Page Six on Friday, the 52-year-old singer and 49-year-old actor could be seen kissing on a bench near Elysée Palace. The couple are currently in France for their honeymoon, following their wedding in Las Vegas last Saturday.

Other images showed the couple hugging on the bench, taking a walk through the park and even Affleck snapping a photo of his now-wife with his own camera.

The photo that prompted the controversy was one snapped of the duo at dinner on Thursday night at Le Matignon restaurant. In the image, Lopez could be seen with her arm wrapped around Affleck’s head as they exchanged a kiss.

The Justice League star’s 16-year-old daughter, Violet, was also sitting next to her father. She appears to be smiling and looking in the opposite direction of the couple, seemingly unphased by their public displays of affection.

According to Page Six, Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, also accompanied the newlywed pair for dinner.

In addition to Violet, Affleck shares another daughter -- 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina -- and 10-year-old son, Samuel, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. It’s unclear clear if his other two children are in Paris with him and Lopez.

On social media, some fans have praised Affleck and Lopez for showing their children what a happy marriage looks like and for including them on their honeymoon.

“All the children have been around their parents for a year and a half already,” one Twitter user wrote. “It’s great for them to see what a loving relationship looks like.”

“So what, it is a familymoon and I love that they are affectionate to one another!,” another added.

Other fans criticised the duo, claiming that they shouldn’t be so affectionate in public or in front of their children. Some even accused Lopez of “initiating the PDA”.

“Performative,” one Twitter user wrote. “[Are] there no hotels or homes?”

“Girl, we know you are on your honeymoon but kissing in front of his kids...and everywhere,” another added. “Too much and desperate. We get it. We don’t really care. Just go have fun alone.”

The actor and the On the Floor singer officially tied the knot last Saturday at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. They got engaged for a second time in April after rekindling their romance in 2021. The pair had previously dated in July 2002 and got engaged in November of that year, but called the wedding off shortly after.

In her “On The JLo” newsletter that she shared on Sunday, Lopez discussed her nuptials and detailed how she took a “(short) march down the aisle” during the “best possible wedding [that she and Affleck] could have imagined”. She acknowledged how the ceremony was everything that she “dreamed of”, before highlighting how much her husband and relationship “matters” to her.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” she wrote. “We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

