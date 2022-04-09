Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Once Again Engaged

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to tie the knot nearly two decades after calling off their original engagement.

Reps for the triple-threat pop star and Dunkin’-loving actor confirmed their engagement to multiple news outlets, including People and Variety.

Lopez showed fans a big green diamond ring via her On The JLo newsletter after teasing a “major announcement” on social media.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a Los Angeles screening of "Marry Me" on Feb. 8. (Photo: Rich Fury via Getty Images)

The pair, who became known as “Bennifer,” famously dated in the early aughts. They got engaged in 2002 but ultimately canceled the wedding plans and then broke up altogether.

Last year, rumors started swirling they had rekindled their relationship, with various cozy-looking photos of the two making the rounds in tabloids and on social media. Lopez confirmed their romance was back on in July, posting a photo on social media showing the two making out.

“5 2, what it do,” Lopez, who had just turned 52, captioned the photo.

