Jennifer Lopez Stunned In A Breathtaking Wedding Gown For Second Wedding To Ben Affleck

Article updated on 22/08/22: Jennifer Lopez stunned in a breathtaking wedding gown for her second wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding with a second glamorous ceremony in Georgia on Saturday August 20.

For the couple's big day, held at Affleck's Riceboro estate in front of friends and family, Lopez wowed in a scene-stealing wedding gown (which you can see here).

The short-sleeved design was complete with an undulating ruffled train and sheer veil, and it appears to be cut with an open back and mermaid silhouette, though specific details, including the designer of her gown, are yet to be revealed.

This comes after Page Six previously reported that the Marry Me star was expected to wear a custom Ralph Lauren dress, which hasn't been confirmed by Lopez nor the fashion house.

We suspect, however, that it won't be long until we get a close-up view of Lopez's wedding look, as the same news outlet published paparazzi photos of Lopez and Affleck posing for their wedding photographer.

According to reports, Bennifer's second nuptials saw them celebrate with fireworks, live music and a dress code.

It's believed the wedding day started in The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, where most guests stayed before being shuttled to Affleck's estate.

A source told Entertainment Tonight guests were offered champagne before boarding.

'Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding,' the source revealed.

'Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety.

For those who say

“He always wears the same outfit...”@JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up.

This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7. pic.twitter.com/AXNnGxym89 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 20, 2022

'Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat.'

Director Kevin Smith, Affleck's longtime friend, shared via Twitter a photo of himself with his wife wearing all-white for the wedding.

Another source said Lopez and Affleck showed a lot of gratitude towards the wedding guests.

'Ben and Jen have been so gracious all weekend. They have been wonderful towards all the staff helping with the event, from the limo shuttle service company and beyond,' the source said.

'You can tell how in love they are and how comfortable they are with each other. They can't wait to continue to celebrate all weekend long with the people they love the most.'

It's understood that everyone invited received a goody bag with a 'JB' inscription in white script letters.

As for security, the Daily Mail reported that Affleck received a no-fly zone permit over his property within a three mile radius that was in force as celebrations began.

Still, the aerial wedding photos that have been released show the couple kissing on the dock and their guests walking down a white carpet.

Article updated on 16/08/2022: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will reportedly have a three-day wedding celebration over the weekend

Following Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's intimate Las Vegas wedding on July 16, it was reported that the newlyweds would continue celebrating their nuptials with a three-day wedding extravaganza over the weekend.



Page Six reported that it would take place at Affleck's Riceboro estate in Georgia, which Homes And Gardens says features a central mansion designed in a plantation style over 4,000 acres.

A source told Page Six it will be an 'intimate celebration for family and friends' and will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, before a wedding ceremony on Saturday.

The couple were believed to plan on ending the weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

It was understood the event would be all about Lopez and Affleck wanted her to be the focus on their big day.

Lopez was expected to wear a custom Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy.



It was also claimed the guest list would include Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo, and Affleck's younger brother Casey.

Article updated on 15/08/22: Ben Affleck reportedly 'freaked out' over his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Affleck, who turned 50 on August 15, reportedly 'freaked out' on his Paris honeymoon with Lopez after their intimate Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.



His concerns were believed to have resulted after a swarm of paparazzi followed him and his wife around the City of Lights from the Louvre to the Musée d'Orsay, then to the Élysée Palace gardens, and eventually to Sephora.

A source told Page Six the attention the newlyweds received in France was 'almost Princess Diana-level'.

'Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,' they continued. 'This was a whole new level.'

We wouldn't blame the actor for being concerned!

Article updated on 01/08/22: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly hired a luxury event planner for their extravagant wedding party

Last month, it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly planning an extravagant wedding party after their intimate Las Vegas nuptials.

Following this, Page Six reported the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner, Colin Cowie, to help them organise a lavish do.

Cowie's business headquarters reside in New York and Los Angeles, and he's thrown parties for the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Jordan and Nicole Kidman.

He's also worked with Lopez before.

Cowie's business offers clients 'a royal wedding of epic proportions [to] the most glamorous, sophisticated and tasteful backyard wedding'.

And he works with budgets 'ranging from $25,000 to $25 million'.

Another source told the same news outlet the wedding celebration will last several days and include 'everyone they love but could not invite' to Vegas in a bash at St. Simons Island, neighbouring the Georgia coast.

The location boasts numerous beaches and a famous lighthouse.

It's been noted that Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Drea de Matteo, who starred with Lopez in Shades of Blue, could be invited to the big bash.

Article updated on 26/07/22: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dress up for dinner at Manko during their honeymoon in Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, walking hand-in-hand as they made their way to dinner at Manko during their honeymoon in Paris.

At the time, Lopez and Affleck were joined by their respective daughters, twins Emme and Max, 14, as well as Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

For the occasion, Lopez donned a strapless black maxi dress from Italian brand forte_forte and platform heels, which she accessorised with an elegant Valentino Garavani Rockstud bag. Complimenting his wife, Affleck opted for a white shirt, smart black trousers and brogues.

Article updated on 25/07/22: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy their honeymoon in Paris

Following their Las Vegas nuptials, 'Bennifer' were seen walking around the streets of Paris, France hand-in-hand and taking a boat ride along the Seine with Affleck's daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, 14.

Over the weekend the teenagers were spotted leaving Hôtel de Crillon in Place de la Concorde with the newlyweds and later at a meal at the new Christian Dior restaurant for Lopez's 53rd birthday.

For the festivities the recent bride wore a bright pink fuchsia midi dress by Reformation with cut-out detailing. The outfit came after Lopez chose another Reformation number for her boat trip: a floral white midi design, which style styled with high heeled sandals.

Article updated on 20/07/22: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding vows were 'emotional'

Following Affleck and Lopez's Las Vegas wedding, details about the newlyweds' 'emotional' vows were revealed.

In an interview on Good Morning America that aired on Tuesday, July 19, A Little White Wedding Chapel employee Kenosha Booth Portis, who was working during the couple's nuptials, recalled: 'We were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in.

'I started shaking a little bit. I'm like, "Oh my gosh, this is Jennifer Lopez we're getting ready to marry!"'

"I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'"



A witness working at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas reveals new details on the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s surprise low-key wedding ceremony. https://t.co/6zEoHjXtDW pic.twitter.com/5geqm7LnUT — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2022

Booth Portis recalled the pair 'reading each other's vows, they were very sweet'.

She added: 'They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them.'

Booth Portis added Lopez wore 'a nice, elegant, beige, lacy-type dress' for the ceremony, noting: 'It had a train on it. The veil was beautiful. Everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning. She had a beautiful white bouquet, and he had a boutonniere as well, that matched.'

The employee, who also revealed the couple played the traditional 'Here Comes the Bride' procession song, said of the whole ceremony: 'It was beautiful. It wasn't overly emotional, but some tears were shed by them both. Jennifer looked stunning.'

It's had also been confirmed that Lopez's sleeveless textured gown, with its beaded neckline and fit-and-flare silhouette, was designed by British fashion house Alexander McQueen.

The singer previously revealed she's had the outfit for 'so many years' and was 'saving' it, via an Instagram clip shared by her hair stylist Chris Appleton.

Article updated on 19/07/22: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Planning Extravagant Wedding Party

Days after news surfaced that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony at Little White Wedding Chapel, it was reported that the newlyweds were planning an extravagant wedding party.

According to People, the couple 'plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends'.

A source also told the news outlet: 'They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.'

They added: 'Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben.

'She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect.'

Similarly, TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck will celebrate their vows at the latter's $9million estate in Georgia, where they originally planned to wed two decades ago.

The couple cited excessive media's attention as a reason for calling off their wedding in 2002.

The other news to surface since the couple's nuptials included details of Lopez's beauty look for the big day.

The singer's hairstylist Chris Appleton, who previously shared footage of Lopez discussing one of her wedding dresses (see below), said: 'We felt the hair shouldn’t be overly done.

'I pulled back the front of the hair on either side to keep the face open — still with the illusion of the hair being down.

He added: 'The technique was all about getting a gorgeous, luxe finish to the hair.

'I wanted an effortless, flowy feeling — that when she walked, the hair bounced.'

Detailing what it was like to be with Lopez ahead of her walk down the aisle, Appleton gushed: 'It was such an amazing day and I was honoured to be a part of it.

'We were like two kids getting ready and playing dress up.'

On July 17, Lopez showed off her wedding ring when sharing an image of her relaxing in bed.

The photo, posted to her Instagram feed, showed her looking giddy and holding her phone in her hand, with her wedding band on show.

Article originally published on 18/07/2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, multiple sources have confirmed.

According to People, three months after Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in April, the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada over the weekend.

It was understood that the ceremony was 'small', a source revealed to the publication.

'It was super, super small. They just wanted to be married so they got married,' an insider told the news outlet.

Representatives for the newlyweds were yet to comment on their nuptials.

Lopez revealed that for the big day she wore a dress from an old movie, and footage, shared by the singer's hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed her twirling in the demure fit-and-flare design.

As it turns out though, the 52-year-old wore two gowns to say 'I do', with the second one being a lacy shoulder-baring creation by Zuhair Murad.

The design boasted an undulating train and lace-trimmed veil, meanwhile her hair was styled with princess-y bouncy curls.

Lopez unveiled her wedding dresses via her On the JLo' newsletter and shared that 49-year-old Affleck donned a jacket from his own wardrobe.

She wrote: 'So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives.'

The Marry Me star continued: 'They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.'

'One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.'

In the footage shared by Appleton, which was taken ahead of her vows, she explained to the celebrity hair stylist: 'I've had this dress for so many years and I was just saving and saving and saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day.'

When announcing her engagement in April, Lopez posted an emotional video to her website that showed her emerald diamond engagement ring.

Strikingly, it resembles the 6.1 carat Harry Winston creation Affleck popped the question with in 2002.

Her and Affleck's original Santa Barbara wedding was called off due to 'excessive media attention'.

The couple who originally dated from 2002-2004 released a joint statement at the time, which read: 'When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate "decoy brides" at three different locations, we realised that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.'

They later rekindled their romance in 2021.

