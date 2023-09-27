Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Former Rental Home in Beverly Hills Lists for $85 Million — See Inside!

The sprawling estate features 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Adrian van Anz Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck (left) and their former rental home in Beverly Hills (right).

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s former Los Angeles mansion is up for grabs — for a cool $85 million.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the married couple leased the 24,300-square-foot property just before purchasing their permanent home for $60 million in June. The home was previously owned by Danny DeVito and his wife Rhea Perlman for nearly two decades before they sold it in 2015, the outlet states.

Spread out across 1.2 acres, the luxurious home features 12 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and two garages with lifts that can fit up to six cars. Along with a separate “accessory building,” as the listing refers to it, the property also boasts a pool house with living quarters.

Santiago Arana of The Agency and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty currently hold the listing.

Adrian van Anz The kitchen.

"What makes the property very special is that it's in one of the best locations of Beverly Hills sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac,” Arana tells PEOPLE. Referring to the street name, he continues, “The privacy offered by Ridgedale is, perhaps, why Ben & Jen were attracted to it. It truly is one of the most private estates you could imagine."

Adrian van Anz The dining room.

The main house — which includes six bedrooms, all equipped with ensuite bathrooms — can be entered through the formal entryway. It also boasts a formal living room with an attached office and a luxe dining room that seats 12.

Adrian van Anz

Upstairs, the primary bedroom features a spacious ensuite bathroom, dual closets and a private balcony that opens up to the yard.

Adrian van Anz The theater equipped with a Dolby sound system.

For a relaxing movie night, residents can unwind in the 5,000-square-foot theater and enjoy the Dolby sound system. The space also features a speakeasy-style cigar room, wine cellar and game room.

Adrian van Anz The wine cellar.

Additional bedrooms can be found in the accessory building, along with the sauna and gym.

Adrian van Anz The pool area.

In the outdoor space, the home's owner can host more guests in the 1,405-square-foot pool house, featuring a bedroom, bathroom and living area.

Adrian van Anz Aerial shot of the entire home.

Along with a pool and spa, the outdoor area also offers a kitchen, making it the perfect spot for entertaining.

Both Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, have listed their other homes in the area since tying the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas.



