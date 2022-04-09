Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again: All the details on the proposal, ring

What's old is new! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged to be married, again.

Lopez shared a video to her On the JLo fan newsletter late Friday to announce the big news.

"So I have a really exciting and special story to share," Lopez said in a video posted to her social media accounts with the caption "Major announcement!!!!" as she pointed fans to onthejlo.com. "It is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one's definitely on the JLo."

The video shows Lopez admiring the ring, whispering, "You're perfect." Affleck proposed with a ring featuring two smaller diamonds on each side of a large green diamond in the middle — a different shade from the pink diamond with which he proposed the first time in 2002.

USA TODAY has reached out to Lopez and Affleck's reps for comment.

Their appearance at the "Marry Me" premiere in February seemingly hinted that Lopez was in the bridal headspace once again. Wearing a short white dress, the singer cozied up to Affleck on the red carpet and exchanged a few kisses.

Lopez and Affleck first sparked reconciliation rumors after the pair was spotted together on multiple occasions fresh off Lopez's split from former baseball player Alex Rodriguez last April.

The two seemingly confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official in July, when Lopez posted a photo of her kissing Affleck while celebrating her 52nd birthday.

"5 2 … what it do …..," she wrote on the relationship reveal at the time.

Actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck attend the premiere of Revolution Studios' and Columbia Pictures' film "Gigli" on July 27, 2003 in Westwood, California.

Since then they've been seen hitting the red carpet together at film festivals and at the 2021 Met Gala in Septem.

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002 on the set of the romantic comedy "Gigli," while Lopez was still married to her second husband, dancer Cris Judd. Although the movie bombed terribly at the box office, sparks were definitely flying between Lopez and Affleck. The pair went public with their relationship shortly after Lopez's divorce from Judd.

Story continues

The "Hustlers" star told People that when she met Affleck at the time, "I felt like… 'Okay, this is it.'"

Should you text your ex? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have us wondering: When is texting your ex a good idea?

Instagram official: Jennifer Lopez posts lip-locked photo with Ben Affleck after relationship rumors

The "Bennifer" romance first took the pop culture of the early aughts by storm. The Hollywood power couple got engaged in November 2002 with a pink engagement ring but the bended knee didn't end in happily ever after. Lopez and Affleck ended their engagement in 2004, blaming the demise of their relationship to all the media attention.

In 2008, Affleck said he and Lopez were "too accessible" during their high-profile relationship: "I think Jen and I made a mistake in that we fell in love, we were excited and maybe too accessible. I don't think either of us anticipated the degree to which it would take on a world of its own."

Fast forward to 2022 and the engagement is back on.

Between the two of them, Lopez and Affleck have five children from previous marriages. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Contributing: Anika Reed, Jenna Ryu, Cydney Henderson, Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged again: See the ring