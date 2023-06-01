Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Drop $60 Million on Home with 24 Bathrooms and Some Truly Wild Amenities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Drop $60 Million on Home with 24 Bathrooms and Some Truly Wild Amenities

After 84 years of house hunting (and going in / out of escrow), Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally snapped up a giant mansion in Beverly Hills for $60 million. According to TMZ, the house has the following very casual amenities:

a wine room

a whiskey lounge

a cinema

a spa

a nail salon

a sauna

a massage room

an indoor pickleball court

a boxing ring

a sports lounge (that's where I'd hang out)

a 2-bedroom guard house

12 bedrooms

15 fireplaces

And 24 bathrooms. I repeat: 24 BATHROOMS.

J.Lo and Ben paid reportedly paid that $60 million in cash, which is honestly hard to wrap one's mind around. Though apparently they got a "deal" since the home was originally listed back in 2018 for $135 million, before being re-listed in 2023 for $75 million. And Bennifer's wasting no time moving in! TMZ reports that their home is "buzzing with activity" as movers unpack their furniture.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Back in November of 2022, J.Lo spoke to Vogue about merging households with Ben, and keeping their kids top of mind.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she explained. "They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

You Might Also Like