Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s debut red carpet since Bennifer reunion

J-Lo and Ben Affleck made their debut red carpet on Friday (REUTERS)

Jennifer Lopez set the red carpet on fire when she arrived with her love Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival.

The high-profile couple, who famously become known as Bennifer when they first dated, made their debut red carpet on Friday since they rekindled the flames of their romance.

They looked closer than ever on the red carpet where they shared kisses and held hands in front of the flashing cameras.

It was a star-studded occasion to promote Affleck’s latest film The Last Duel which tells the story of a woman who claims she has been raped by her husband’s best friend and when no one believes her, her husband challenges his friend to a duel.

Bennifer have plenty of history together and remain one of the golden celebrity couples.

First they crossed paths on the set of their movie Gigli in 2001 where they fell in love.

Their romance was something of a whirlwind and the lovebirds got engaged the following year.

However, days before their wedding Affleck and Lopez called off the ceremony and later they confirmed they had split.

After nearly two decades apart, love brought the couple back together and they rekindled the spark of their romance earlier this year.

Lopez had just split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Affleck had his heart broken when his romance with Ana de Armas derailed.

They embarked on their romance together taking a mini break in Montana in May.

By July, they went Instagram official.

Read More

Jennifer Lopez birthday: Forever young—how to get that JLo glow

9/11 in numbers: The devastating figures behind the 2001 attacks

Damian Lewis leads stars raising cash for charity for 9/11 anniversary