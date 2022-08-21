Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their nuptials with family and friends

But did Dunkin' cater?

Although they made it official at a "super small" Las Vegas wedding in July, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck weren't done celebrating their love. The newlyweds threw a lavish bash for their friends and family on Affleck's estate in Georgia on Saturday, according to PEOPLE.

The couple's children from their previous marriages — Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with Jennifer Garner — were part of the wedding ceremony, which featured the two walking down the aisle a second time. The guest list included Affleck's longtime pal and collaborator Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes (Clerks reunion anyone?), among others.

Reps for Affleck and Lopez didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Sunday.

Life coach, motivational speaker, and podcast host Jay Shetty officiated Bennifer's second trip to the altar. Lopez and the British-born former monk became friends after they appeared on an episode of the YouTube series Coach Conversations, according to Page Six. In February, Shetty was the officiant who married four couples as part of Peacock's promotion for Marry Me, Lopez's streaming rom-com with Owen Wilson.

Shetty, who produced the best-performing Facebook video in 2018, hosts the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, which counts Lopez among its guests. The bestselling author of 2020's Think Like a Monk had previously performed the wedding ceremony for Emily in Paris' Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell.

Rich Fury/WireImage Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their nuptials with family and friends

For those new to the highs and lows of the Bennifer love story, the couple met while filming their 2001 rom-com flop Gigli and announced their engagement the following year. In 2003, EW ran a story denying reports that Lopez and Affleck would tie the knot at Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch, and the pair split up in 2004 without ever marrying.

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 53, reunited in May 2021 when Cupid found his mark again, and this time, Bennifer 2.0 made it down the aisle. The singer-actress confirmed the event in her popular newsletter, On the JLo, sharing photos and details from the day.

Lopez said she wore a dress from one of her movies, while Affleck pulled a jacket from his closet, and they read their own vows with Lopez's two children and Affleck's three children serving as witnesses.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with," Lopez wrote. "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for." She ended her message with her new moniker: "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

Oscar winner Affleck discussed the tabloid frenzy that accompanied his first go-round with Lopez in a February cover story for EW, telling longtime friend Matt Damon that it altered his career.

"If the reaction to Gigli hadn't happened, I probably wouldn't have ultimately decided, 'I don't really have any other avenue but to direct movies,' which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life," he said. "So in those ways, it's a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life."

The marriage is Lopez's fourth and Affleck's second.

With additional reporting by Jessica Wang in Los Angeles.

