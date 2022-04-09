Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Hollywood star Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has announced that she is engaged to Ben Affleck.

The 52-year-old actress revealed the news in a 13-second clip posted on her official website.

The video shows her staring adoringly at a green-hued diamond ring.

“You’re perfect,” Lopez says in a voiceover as romantic music plays in the background.

It is the second time the pair have got engaged.

The famous couple cancelled their wedding in September 2003 just days before it was due to take place.

The pair, who had met on the set of romcom movie Gigli, split in January 2004.

However, last year, the couple rekindled their romance and have been constantly by each other’s sides since.

Speaking about her “beautiful love story”, she told People magazine: “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

She said she has “never been better” as both her professional and personal lives are thriving.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck through the years

The pop singer and actress split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 46, in April 2021, and was seen with actor and director Affleck, 49, in May.

J-Lo admitted she and Affleck initially had a “little bit of fear” when reconnecting, adding: “Before, we kind of put (our relationship) out there and we were naive and it got a little trampled.”

The star, who had twins with singer Marc Anthony during a ten-year marriage, said of her new partner: “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

Affleck has three children with actress Jennifer Garner, 49. The pair divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

J-Lo added that there was more of an “appreciation and a celebration” for their relationship this time around.

She said: “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that... That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”